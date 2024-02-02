The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal with free agent Carlos Santana, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Santana appeared in 146 games last season split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers and posted a .240 average with 23 homers and 86 RBIs.

The 37-year-old has a career .242 average with 301 homers and 1,011 RBIs in 1,930 career MLB games.

He has appeared for the Pirates, Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland since entering the league in 2010.