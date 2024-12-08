Juan Soto has just agreed to one of the biggest deals in sports history.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the superstar outfielder and the New York Mets have reached a 15-year, $765 million deal, beating out Shohei Ohtani's record contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last off-season for the biggest free agent deal in baseball history.

Passan reports that the contract includes escalators that can reach above $800 million in total value. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that the contract includes $75 million guaranteed, which is more than double the the largest guarantee the Mets have ever given a player.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were all reported to be among the final teams Soto was considering during his free agency.

Soto entered the off-season as the clear-cut No. 1 player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list released last month and was widely regarded as one of the biggest names to ever hit free agency.

The price tag matches the performance.

Soto hit a career-best 41 home runs last season with the Yankees and slashed .288/.419/.569. He also drove in 109 runs and led the league with 128 runs scored.

The 26-year-old upped his play in the postseason, hitting .327 with four homers and nine driven in as the Yankees reached their first World Series since 2009. While they were defeated in five games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soto's dramatic home run in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians that sent New York to the championship round remains one of the signature moments of his career, which also includes a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019 as a 21-year-old.

Soto made his MLB debut in May of 2018 and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Nats before being dealt to the San Diego Padres in the summer of 2022. Soto spent a season and a half in Southern California before ending up with the Yankees in another blockbuster trade last off-season.

All in all, Soto is a four-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and the winner of the 2020 batting title and 2022 Home Run Derby in addition to his World Series title.

Through seven big league seasons, he has a .285/.421/.532 slash line with 201 home runs and 592 RBI in 936 regular season games.