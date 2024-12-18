The New York Mets and pitcher Griffin Canning have agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million deal that includes $1 million in potential bonuses, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Canning appeared in 32 games last season for the Los Angeles Angels and posted a 6-13 record with a 5.19 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves acquired Canning from the Angels in a deal for Jorge Soler in October, but non-tendered him ahead of the deadline.

The 28-year-old has played in 99 MLB games over five seasons and has a career 25-34 record.