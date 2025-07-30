The New York Mets continued adding to their bullpen on Wednesday, adding closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Cardinals will receive shortstop Jesus Baez, RHYP Nate Dohm, and RHP Frank Elissalt.

Helsley has a 3.00 ERA and 21 saves in 36 innings this season.

Helsley, 31, led the league with 49 saves last season to go along with a sparkling 2.04 ERA across 66.1 innings. Over his seven-year career, all with the Cardinals, Helsley has amassed 105 saves and 355 strikeouts over 299.2 innings with a career ERA of 2.67.

Earlier in the day, the Mets acquired reliever Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Jose Butto and prospects Drew Gilbert and Blake Tidwell.

