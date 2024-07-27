The New York Yankees are acquiring outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Headed back to Miami is a package of three prospects, including the Yankees' 20th ranked prospect, catcher Agustin Ramirez, infielder Jared Serna, and infielder/outfielder Abrahan Ramirez.

Chisholm, 26, is slashing .249/.323/.407 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI and 22 steals in 101 games this season.

The 5-foot-11 left-handed batter represented the Marlins at the MLB All-Star Game in 2022 and slashed .254/.325/535 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIS in 60 games that season.

He was acquired by the Marlins in July of 2019 from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for pitcher Zac Gallen.

Chisholm is on a one-year, $2.625 million contract this season and has two more years of team control before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Originally signed as an international free agent by the Diamondbacks out of the Bahamas in 2015, Chisholm has slashed .246/.309/.440 in his career with 66 home runs and 205 RBI in five seasons with the Marlins.

He was also the cover athlete of the popular baseball video game MLB The Show in 2023.

