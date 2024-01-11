The New York Yankees have agreed to a two-year deal worth $37 million with pitcher Marcus Stroman, per multiple reports. The deal includes a vesting option for a third year.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. Stroman, 32, was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2023 and had a great first half but struggled down the stretch and finished with a 3.95 ERA. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 12, 2024

He posted a 3.95 earned runs average in 27 games (25 starts) for the Chicago Cubs in 2023, his second year with the team.

Stroman joins his fourth major league squad for his 10th season.

The 32-year-old native of Medford, N.Y., had an up-and-down season last year, as he was an All-Star behind a 2.96 earned runs average in 19 starts.

However, he struggled after the All-Star break and missed over a month with a rib cartilage fracture. He returned in the middle of September but never surpassed three innings of work in his four appearances down the stretch.

In all, he posted an 8.96 ERA after the All-Star break in 24 innings.

Stroman made his major-league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and spent his first six MLB seasons there before he was traded to the New York Mets in 2019. He finished eighth in Cy Young voting in 2017 with the Blue Jays.

In 231 career MLB games played (223 starts), Stroman has a 3.65 ERA with 1,091 strikeouts in 1,303.2 innings pitched. He is a two-time All-Star and won a Gold Glove in 2017.