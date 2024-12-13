The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Left-handed starter Nestor Cortes is reported to be among the players headed from the Yankees to the Brewers. Second baseman Caleb Durbin is also headed to Milwaukee, Passan adds.

Williams, 30, appeared in just 22 games last season after missing the first half of the season due to a back injury. He immediately returned to the closers role upon his return, pitching 21.2 innings and racking up 14 saves with a 1.25 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 38 batters

The St. Louis, Mo., native is a two-time All-Star (2022, 2023). In 235.2 career innings, all with the Brewers, Williams has posted a 1.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 375 strikeouts.

Cortes, 30, finished the 2024 season with a 9-10 record and 3.77 ERA in a career-high 174.1 innings pitched. He was an All-Star in 2022.

Durbin, 24, was selected in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. He slashed .275/.388/.451 across three minor-league levels last season, hitting 10 home runs with 31 stolen bases.