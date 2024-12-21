The New York Yankees have signed former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

The 37-year-old first baseman spent the past six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals after playing the first eight seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt batted .245 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI in 154 games last season.

The Wilmington, Del., native is a seven-time all-star, four-time Gold Glove winner and took home MVP honours in 2022 when he tallied 35 homers and 115 RBI along with a .317 batting average for the Cardinals.

The Yankees made a big splash in free-agency earlier this month with the signing of starting pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218M deal. The club also acquired Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.