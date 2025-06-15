Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will reportedly retire when his contract expires following the 2027 season, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

The 35-year-old remains one of the best starters in baseball, posting a 6-2 record wih a 2.85 ERA and 0.902 WHIP in 13 starts this season. He has also recorded 101 strikeouts over 82.0 innings (32 per cent K-rate), the highest strikeout percentage of his 11-year MLB career.

Wheeler signed a three-year, $126 million extension with the Phillies prior to the start of this season which pays him $42 million per year through 2027.

“That’s the plan,” Wheeler said of retiring after 2027, also adding that his plan will not change if he continues pitching well at the end of his contract. "“It’ll be easy to walk away.”

"I mean, he can say all he wants,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “I can’t imagine him dominating for two more years and hanging them up. He loves it. I’m holding out hope that he keeps pitching.”

Wheeler is a two-time All-Star and one-time Gold Glove winner.

The Smyrna, Georgia, native was originally selected sixth overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2009 MLB Draft and eventually traded to the New York Mets as part of a deal for outfielder Carlos Beltran in 2011.

He made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2013 and played in New York for five seasons, where he posted a 44-38 record with a 3.77 ERA and 726 strikeouts over 126 starts.

Wheeler signed with the Phillies as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season and has a 65-34 record with a 2.93 ERA and 1,000 strikeouts over 911.1 innings (146 starts) in parts of six seasons with the club.

In 272 career starts, Wheeler has totalled a 109-72 record and 1,726 strikeouts in 1660.2 innings to go along with a 3.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP.