The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on a deal with the Minnesota Twins to acquire closer Jhoan Duran in exchange for pitcher Mick Abel and catcher Eduardo Tait, according to multiple reports.

Duran has appeared in 49 games this season for the Twins and picked up 16 saves with a 2.01 ERA and a 6-4 overall record.

The 27-year-old has been one of the league’s best closers over the last three seasons posting 23 saves in 2024 and 27 saves in 2023.

Duran has a career 2.47 ERA and 292 strikeouts over 233.2 innings.

He made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2022.