Right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a seven-year, $172 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. But it is done, and Nola, who has spent his whole career in Philadelphia, will remain with the Phillies. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 19, 2023

Nola had an up-and-down regular season for the Phillies in 2023 but was lights out in the postseason. After posting a 4.46 ERA in 32 starts, Nola allowed just six earned runs in four postseason outings, including holding the Arizona Diamondbacks in check over six shutout innings in Game 2 of the NLCS.

But the D-Backs got to Nola in Game 6, tagging him for four earned runs in 4.1 innings and defeated the Phillies in a winner-take-all Game 7 the next day, reaching the World Series for just the second time in franchise history.

Nola has pitched all nine of his MLB seasons with the Phillies, highlighted by an All-Star nod in 2018 where he turned in a 2.37 ERA in 33 starts and finishing in the top 10 in NL Cy Young voting three separate times.

The Baton Rouge, La., native owns a career ERA of 3.72 since making his MLB debit in July of 2015.