The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed pitcher Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.

The 35-year-old pitched to a 3.09 earned runs average in 61 games split between the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers in 2023. He made six saves in 58.1 innings pitched.

Chapman joined the Royals on a one-year deal entering the 2023 season after his seven-year tenure with the New York Yankees ended in disappointment.

He capitalized on his opportunity with Kansas City to revitalize his career, pitching to a 2.45 ERA (his lowest mark for a single season since 2019) and eventually getting dealt to the Rangers.

As a member of the Rangers, Chapman held a 2.25 ERA in nine playoff appearances to help Texas claim its first World Series title in franchise history.

The seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion joins his sixth franchise.

Chapman took the league by storm when he was called up by the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, as he featured an imposing six-foot-four frame and a fastball that regularly exceeded 100 miles per hour.

In 728 career MLB appearances, the former Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year award winner has an ERA of 2.53 with 1,148 strikeouts in 698.1 innings pitched with 321 saves.