It seems like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays could be making progress toward a contract extension.

In a story posted Sunday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Guerrero and the Jays have continued to negotiate with a resolution expected “perhaps this week.” Nightengale details that if agreed to, the deal would be at least 14 years and in the neighbourhood of $500 million.

This lines up with reporting from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, who wrote in a story posted Thursday that the “belief remains that Guerrero and the Blue Jays will figure it out for close to $500 million.”

Yancen Pujols, a reporter who interviewed Guerrero earlier this off-season about his free agency, also reported over the weekend that Guerrero and the Jays were making progress toward a $500 million extension.

Guerrero didn’t tip his hand Friday when asked by ESPN’s Jorge Castillo in New York about progress on a new deal.

“Well, until now, I don’t know anything. I’ve always tried to talk to my agent and I’ve always left that to my agent. I focus on playing. Until now, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Guerrero told Castillo in Spanish.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported last Thursday as the Jays opened the 2025 season that they had made an additional offer to Guerrero despite the star first baseman saying he did not intend to negotiate an extension past the first full squad workout in spring training. Guerrero later softened his tone regarding the self-imposed deadline and team president Mark Shapiro said on March 20 he was optimistic about reaching a long-term agreement.

“I think we’re going to sign him. I think we’re going to extend him,” Shapiro said. “We have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome.”

Guerrero echoed Shapiro’s comments, also saying he felt optimistic about where things were headed.

“I’ve always felt good about the whole thing,” he said.

“I’m good with that. Just going to keep working very hard and be optimistic, too. Not going to shut the door on them.”

Scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season, Guerrero is hitting .286 with zero home runs and four RBIs through his first nine games of 2025 as the Jays sit 5-4.

He has played his entire seven-season big-league career with the Jays, making the All-Star team in four consecutive seasons and winning the Silver Slugger Award twice.