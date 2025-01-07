The San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year contract with starting pitcher Justin Verlander, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Verlander's deal with worth $15 million, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The 41-year-old pitched last season with the Houston Astros, going 5-6 with a 5.48 earned-run average with 74 strikeouts.

The 6-foot-5 righty had injury problems during the 2024 season, missing two months of the season due to a neck injury. He also began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

Verlander is entering his 20th season and is looking to add to his hall of fame resume that includes two World Series, three Cy Young Awards, two ERA titles, and an AL MVP.

Drafted second overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2004 draft, Verlander has a career 262-147 record with a 3.30 ERA and 3,416 strike outs in 526 career games split between the Tigers, Astros, and New York Mets.

Verlander joins a Giants team that finished fourth in the NL West last season with an 80-82 record.