The San Francisco Giants will hire Bob Melvin to be their next manager, per multiple reports.

Giants do hire Bob Melvin, which was basically a fait accompli once the Padres gave permission to their rival to speak to him. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 24, 2023

Melvin, who turns 62 on Saturday, was entering the final year of a three-year deal to manage the Padres, but a reportedly “unfixable” rift with general manager A.J. Preller led to his departure.

The native of Palo Alto, just outside San Francisco, joins his fifth major league squad as manager and will be the 42nd manager in Giants' franchise history.

He got his first chance with the Seattle Mariners in 2003, and has also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-09) and Oakland Athletics (2011-21).

Melvin was named Manager of the Year three times in his career - after the 2007, 2012 and 2018 seasons.

San Francisco cut ties with Gabe Kapler with three games left in the season, after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive campaign following a surprise 2021 season where they led the major leagues in wins with 107.

What started as a promising season, with the Giants entering the All-Star break 13 games over .500, ended with an 8-17 mark in September and a sub-.500 record.

"I'm tired of losing. It's not enjoyable. It's not fun," said ace pitcher Logan Webb. "We have to make some big changes in here to create that winning culture that we want to show up every single year and try to win the whole thing."

Melvin holds a 1,517-1,425 record in 20 seasons as manager. He has a record of 16-23 in eight playoff appearances.