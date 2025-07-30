SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners agreed to acquire left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, giving their bullpen another arm as they make a playoff push, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced, said the Pirates will receive right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez from the Mariners.

The 29-year-old Ferguson is 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 43 1/3 innings this season and joins a Mariners bullpen that ranks seventh in the majors with in ERA at 3.74. Ferguson is making $3 million this year and is eligible for free agency after next season.

Seattle entered Wednesday in position for the third and final American League wild-card spot.

The 19-year-old Martinez has a 6.18 ERA in 16 starts for Class A Modesto. A native of Mexico, he was rated as the Mariners' No. 13 overall prospect.

