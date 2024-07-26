The Tampa Bay Rays have dealt starter Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielder Matthew Etzel, utilityman Mac Horvath, and pitcher Jackson Baumeister, according to multiple sources.

The 30-year-old has started 17 games for the Rays this season, posting a 3.99 ERA with 78 strikeouts over 99.1 innings. Eflin had the best season of his career last season, his first in Tampa Bay, when he posted a 16-8 record with a 3.50 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while recording career-highs in both innings (177.2) and strikeouts (186).

He has one year remaining on the three-year, $40 million contract he signed with the Rays prior to the 2023 season that will pay him $18 million next season.

Over his nine-year career with the Rays and Philadelphia Phillies, Eflin has compiled a 57-59 record with a 4.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 816 strikeouts over 936.1 innings pitched.

He was originally drafted 33rd overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2012 MLB Draft.