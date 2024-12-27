Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is staying in Los Angeles, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Dodgers for $66 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal includes a fourth-year option for $15 million and comes with $23 million in deferred money.

Hernandez, 32, hit .272 with 33 home runs and 99 runs batted in with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season on a one-year deal.

Hernandez was a force for the Dodgers in the playoffs, hitting .350 with a home run and four RBI in the World Series to help the Dodgers claim their eighth World Series Championship.

No. 10 on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list, Hernandez has been a consistent slugger in left field since he burst onto the scene in 2018 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He earned MVP votes in 2020 and 2021 with the Blue Jays to go with two Silver Slugger Awards before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Hernandez' energy in the clubhouse has been a boon for teams since his time with the Blue Jays, and he provides consistent power in the middle of the order.

In 965 career MLB games with the Houston Astros, Blue Jays, Mariners and Dodgers, Hernandez has hit .263 with 192 HR and 572 RBI. He is a two-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner.