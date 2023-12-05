The Texas Rangers have agreed to sign former Atlanta Braves reliever Kirby Yates, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

No contract terms have been announced yet.

Yates, 36, revitalized his career with the Braves in 2023, pitching in 61 games with a 3.28 earned runs average over 60.1 innings with 80 strikeouts.

The veteran finished ninth in National League Cy Young voting in 2019 with the San Diego Padres, when he finished with a 1.19 ERA in 60 games.

An injury early in the 2020 season robbed him of two years - including 2021, when he was signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 361 career MLB games played, Yates has an ERA of 3.53 with 486 strikeouts in 349.2 innings pitched.