The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Louis Varland and infielder Ty France from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for pitcher Kendrys Rojas and outfielder Alan Roden, according to a report by Mitch Bannon of the Athletic.

Varland has appeared in 51 games this season for the Twins and has a 3-3 record with a 2.02 ERA in 49.0 innings.

The 27-year-old was in his fourth season with the Twins and has made 22 starts in his career, though none this season.

France has played in 101 games and has a .251 average with six homers and 44 RBIs.

The 31-year-old was in his first season in Minnesota, he joined the team as a free agent in February.

Roden appeared in 43 games for the Jays during his first MLB season and posted a .204 average with one homer run and eight RBIs.

The Blue Jays selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.