The Toronto Blue Jays are making a splash in the starting pitching market, acquiring righty Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Cleveland is reportedly receiving pitching prospect Khal Stephen in the deal. Stephen, a righty, is the No. 5 prospect in the Blue Jays' system, per MLB Pipeline.

Bieber has yet to pitch in the majors in 2025 after recovering from elbow surgery a year ago, but when active, Bieber has been one of the more dominant arms in the sport.

The 30-year-old took home Cy Young honours in 2020 after pitching to a 1.63 earned-run average with an 8-1 record in 12 games in the pandemic-shortened season.

Bieber struck out seven with no walks in four innings in his latest rehab start and is nearing a return to action.

This marks the second move to upgrade the pitching staff before the deadline for the Blue Jays, who acquired reliever Seranthony Dominguez in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week.

The Blue Jays are still rumoured to be looking for more in the relief market, with the trade deadline set to pass later on Thursday.

In 136 career games (134 starts), Bieber owns a 3.22 ERA with 958 strikeouts in 843 innings.