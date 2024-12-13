The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with pitcher Eric Lauer for a non-roster invite to spring training, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Lauer, 29, pitched last season with the Kia Tigers of the KBO League in South Korea where he had a 2-2 record with a 4.93 earned-run average with 37 strikeouts on 34.2 innings pitched.

The left-handed pitcher last appeared in Major League Baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, going 4-6 with a 6.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46.2 innings pitched.

Lauer was originally drafted in the 17th round by the Blue Jays in 2013, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

He re-entered the draft in 2016 where he was drafted 25th overall by the San Diego Padres.

The 6-foot-3 lefty has a career 36-37 record with a 4.30 ERA and 567 strikeouts in 112 career games split between the Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Lauer's best season came in 2022 where he went 11-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 158.2 innings pitched with the Brewers.