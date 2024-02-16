The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with infielder Eduardo Escobar, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The deal is pending a physical, according to the report.

Escobar appeared in 99 games last season, split between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets and posted a .226 average with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

The 35-year-old has also appeared for the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers over the course of his 1,363-game MLB career.

He has a .253 career average with 164 homers and 636 RBIs.

He was selected to the National League All-Star team in 2021 as a member of the Diamondbacks.