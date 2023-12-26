The Toronto Blue Jays are closing in on a to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million with centrefielder Kevin Kiermaier, according to multiple sources.

Kiermaier, 33, hit .265 with eight home runs and 58 runs scored for the Blue Jays in 2023.

The longtime Tampa Bay Rays outfielder was a surprise for the Blue Jays early in the year, as he hit .319 through April and May primarily batting at the bottom of the order and against right-handed pitchers.

What wasn't a surprise for Toronto was his proficiency in the outfield – Kiermaier earned his fourth Gold Glove for his efforts in centre field.

The former Platinum Glove winner, which is awarded to the single-best defensive player in each league, made a name for himself with his defensive play for 10 seasons with the Rays.

Kiermaier's 129 games for the Blue Jays in 2023 were tied for his second-most in a single season in his career, and the most since 2019 with Tampa Bay.

In 1,043 career MLB games played with the Rays and Blue Jays, the Fort Wayne, Ind., native has a .249 batting average with 90 HR, 352 runs batted in and 468 runs scored.