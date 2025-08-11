The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting their No. 2 prospect Trey Yesavage to Triple-A Buffalo, according to a report from Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Matheson notes that this will be the Yesavage’s fourth level played in the minor leagues this season.

The 22-year-old right-hander began the year in Single-A with the Dunedin Blue Jays, before moving up to High-A to play for the Vancouver Canadians. He was quickly promoted to Double-A New Hampshire and has now reached the highest level of the minors by mid-August in his first season with the organization.

In 19 games pitched this season, the Pottstown, Penn. native owns a 3.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and leads all minor-leaguer hurlers with a 15.0 K/9 (minimum 80 innings pitched).

Yesavage's last appearance at Double-A came out of the bullpen, throwing five innings with two earned runs while striking out nine of the 19 batters he faced.

It remains unseen as to what role he will have at Triple-A, but Yesavage could figure to be an option for the Blue Jays bullpen down the stretch as Shane Bieber, also pitching at that level, looks to be on the brink of a return to a big-league rotation.

Bieber was acquired by the Blue Jays at the trade deadline this season, and is set to anchor a rotation that already features Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer, and Eric Lauer.

Yesavage was drafted by the Blue Jays with the 20th overall selection out of East Carolina University in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, and was recently listed as 49th-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline's midseason rankings, coming in as the sixth best right-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball.