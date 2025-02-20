The Toronto Blue Jays have come to an agreement with left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.

Yarborough, 35, finished last season with the Blue Jays after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder Kevin Kiermaier prior to the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-5 lefty appeared in 12 games with the Blue Jays last season, going 1-0 with a 2.01 earned-run average and 26 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched.

Yarborough had a 5-2 record last season split between the Dodgers and Blue Jays with a 3.19 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 98.2 innings.

The Austin, Texas native is one of the few left-handed pitchers available to the Blue Jays heading into spring training and will be competing for a spot in the team's bullpen.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Mariners in 2014, Yarborough has a career 53-40 record with a 4.21 ERA and 599 strikeouts split between the Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, Dodgers, and Blue Jays.