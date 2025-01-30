The Toronto Blue Jays and starting pitcher Max Scherzer have agreed to a one-year, $15.5M deal, according to multiple reports.

Scherzer, 40, started nine games with the Texas Rangers last season, posting a 2-4 record with a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 43.1 innings.

The St. Louis native is three-time Cy Young award winner and two-time World Series Champion, once with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and again with the Rangers in 2023.

Scherzer has made 457 career starts with the Rangers, Nationals, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Los Angeles Dodgers recording a 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 3,407 strikeouts in 2878 innings. Scherzer is tied for 87th on the all-time list with 216 wins.

He is 11th on the all-time strikeout list, nine behind Justin Verlander, the only other active player in the top-20.