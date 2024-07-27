The Toronto Blue Jays are trading right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan.

Pearson, 27, has recorded 50 strikeouts and a 5.63 ERA across 40.0 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season.

The Odessa, Fla., native was selected by the club with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He was named as the team’s number one prospect heading into the 2020 season, and a year later he was ranked as the best right-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball.

In four years with the Blue Jays, Pearson has pitched to a 7-4 record with a 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP with 130 strikeouts in 115.2 innings.

Coming back to the Toronto are minor leaguers Josh Rivera and Yohendrick Pinango, ranked 23rd and 29th in the Cubs' farm system, respectively.

Rivera, drafted in the third round of last year's draft, is a right-handed hitting shortstop batting .169 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 219 at-bats with Chicago's Double-A affiliate, Tennessee Smokies.

Pinango signed with the Cubs as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2018, and is batting .223 with four homers and 21 RBI in his first year at the Double-A level.