The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports.

Rosario has a .307 average with two homers and 26 RBIs in 76 games this season for the Rays.

This is the second straight season that the Dodgers have traded for Rosario at the deadline. They picked him up from the Cleveland Guardians in 2023.

The 28-year-old played in 48 games for Los Angeles after the deal last season and hit .256 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

The Dominican Republic native has also appeared for the New York Mets over the course of his 915 game MLB career.