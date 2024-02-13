The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Jorge Soler have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Soler, 31, hit .250 with 36 home runs and 75 runs batted in across 137 games with the Miami Marlins. He also qualified for his first All-Star game with Miami in 2023.

The native of La Habana, Cuba, joins his fifth MLB squad in his 11th season, after playing the last two with the Marlins.

He has won two World Series titles – with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, and the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He was awarded World Series MVP honours in 2021 when he helped the Braves top the Houston Astros by hitting .300 with three HR and six RBI.

The righty power hitter has struggled to stay on the field in his career, having played more than 100 games in a season just four times in 10 years. In 2019 with the Kansas City Royals, he led the major leagues in home runs with 48.

In 870 career MLB games with the Cubs, Royals, Braves and Marlins, Soler has hit .243 with 170 HR and 452 RBI.