James Paxton's time with the Los Angeles Dodgers appears to be at its end.

FanSided's Robert Murray reports the team is designating the Richmond, BC-born lefty for assignment.

Paxton, 36, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the team in the offseason.

He made 18 starts for the team this season, going 8-2 with an earned run average of 4.43 and a WHIP of 1.455 over 89.1 innings of work. He led the National League in walks with 48.

For his career, Paxton is 72-40 in 174 starts with a 3.76 ERA and 1.246 WHIP over 940.0 IP in 11 seasons with the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

Paxton threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2018, becoming only the second Canadian to achieve the feat and first to accomplish it in Canada.