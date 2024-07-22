Report: Paxton to be DFAed by Dodgers
James Paxton's time with the Los Angeles Dodgers appears to be at its end.
FanSided's Robert Murray reports the team is designating the Richmond, BC-born lefty for assignment.
Paxton, 36, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the team in the offseason.
He made 18 starts for the team this season, going 8-2 with an earned run average of 4.43 and a WHIP of 1.455 over 89.1 innings of work. He led the National League in walks with 48.
For his career, Paxton is 72-40 in 174 starts with a 3.76 ERA and 1.246 WHIP over 940.0 IP in 11 seasons with the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.
Paxton threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2018, becoming only the second Canadian to achieve the feat and first to accomplish it in Canada.