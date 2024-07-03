Toronto Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann struck out six hitters over 3.2 innings in what could be his final Single-A rehab start while working his way back from ulnar nerve inflammation.

The 21-year-old left-hander allowed one earned run, three hits, zero walks and threw 65 pitches Wednesday night against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell wrote earlier this week that Tiedemann was scheduled to pitch for Single-A Dunedin this week before returning to a full workload with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reported that Wednesday would likely be Tiedemann's final Single-A rehab start.

Tiedemann has made just three Triple-A starts so far this season due to injury, going 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA.

He had a 3.68 ERA in 15 outings across four minor league levels last season, striking out 82 hitters in 44.0 innings pitched.

The Long Beach, Calif native was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School in California and was the No. 1 player on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from January.