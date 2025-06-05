SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out nine in seven innings and became the National League's first eight-game winner as the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Thursday.

Ray (8-1) allowed two runs and four hits with a walk. The 33-year-old left-hander retired the side in order four times and didn’t allow a runner past first base in his final four innings. The 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out four of the first five hitters he faced and retired 11 in a row after Manny Machado’s homer run in the third.

Randy Rodriguez retired three betters and Camilo Doval set down three for his eighth save.

Dominic Smith had three hits, including a two-run ground-rule double that drove in the go-ahead run in the third.

Machado hit his 350th career homer and had two RBIs for the Padres.

San Diego had runners at second and third in the ninth before Doval struck out Jake Cronenworth swinging.

The Giants stranded three runners in the first two innings before finally getting to Padres starter Dylan Cease (1-5) in the third.

Willy Adames had a sacrifice fly before Smith hit a drive to center that bounced on the warning track and bounded over the wall, plating two runs.

Cease allowed three runs and had seven strikeouts.

Key moment

Padres hitter Jose Iglesias was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double in the seventh on a one-hop throw by Giants left fielder Jerar Encarnacion.

Key stat

Ray has had at least seven strikeouts in nine of his 13 starts this season.

Up next

Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37 ERA) faces the Braves on Friday. Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (3-4, 3.99) pitches against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday.

___

