PHOENIX (AP) — Brayan Rocchio hit a two-run homer, rookie C.J. Kayfus had a solo shot and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday night.

Gavin Williams (8-4) threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out five. It was another good outing for the 26-year-old, who took a no-hitter into the ninth against the New York Mets on Aug. 6 before giving up a solo homer to Juan Soto.

The D-backs cut their deficit to 3-1 with two outs in the ninth when Geraldo Perdomo hit an RBI triple that got past a diving Nolan Jones in right field. Cade Smith struck out All-Star Ketel Marte for his seventh save.

The Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 64-60, three games out of an American League wild-card spot. The Diamondbacks have dropped four straight.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (9-13) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings, striking out three.

Rocchio connected for his third homer of the season in the fifth, turning on Gallen's knuckle curve and sending it over the right-field fence for a 3-0 advantage.

Kayfus homered in the second to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead. It was the 23-year-old's second big league homer and first of two hits on the night.

Key moment

Erik Sabrowski got the Guardians out of a sixth-inning jam. He entered with one out and runners on first and third, but struck out Tyler Locklear and got Ildemaro Vargas to ground out, ending the threat.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.54 ERA) faces Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40) on Tuesday night.

