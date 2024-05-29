Rockies have big second inning in win over Guardians

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run home run during a six-run second inning, Ty Blach overcame a shaky start to give up two runs over seven innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4 on Wednesday night.

The last-place Rockies have now won three consecutive series and have gone 12-7 after a disastrous 8-28 start to the season.

“We thought it was there, but you needed to see it,” Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings said. “We all believed. We never got too down during that stretch. We always believed we could win. Credit to the guys. Now we’re playing like it and it’s showing up on the field.”

Eight of the nine players in Colorado’s lineup had a hit, with Stallings, Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz, Sean Bouchard and Hunter Goodman each recording an RBI. Those contributions gave Colorado its second-highest run total in an inning this season while chasing Guardians starter Logan Allen (6-3) from the game.

Rockies reliever Tyler Kinley allowed two runs in the ninth inning and had the tying run at the plate with two outs and runners on first and second, but struck out Andrés Giménez to help his team hold on.

After giving up three hits, two runs and two walks in the first inning, Blach (2-2) shut out Cleveland over the next six innings, with four strikeouts and no walks in that time. It was his second consecutive quality start after allowing 11 runs across 13 innings in his first three starts of the season.

“Especially at Coors Field, we know that anything and everything is going to happen,” Blach said. “You kind of take that approach mentally before every game and say, hey, no matter what it is, I’ve got to stay locked in and make pitches. If it’s a bad first inning, find a way to bounce back and eat as many innings as you can because we know we can put up a six-spot in a hurry in this ballpark.”

The loss snapped a run of four consecutive series victories for the Guardians, who had won 13 of their previous 15 games.

“We don’t want to lose any series, but if you go 4-2 on a road trip, you’re going to do good things over the course of the year,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “Our guys played their hearts out. They played great. We had a couple get away from us here in Colorado, which can happen.”

In his first career appearance at Coors Field, Allen allowed seven earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. In his previous three starts, all wins, Allen had allowed just three earned runs across 17 2/3 innings.

“To not be able to settle in there, give up a six-spot and not even get out of the second, that’s pretty bad,” Allen said. “It’s embarrassing. I’ve got to be better.”

Josh Naylor had two hits and an RBI for Cleveland. José Ramírez, who leads the majors in RBIs, doubled in the first inning, but his career-best streak of seven consecutive games with an RBI came to an end.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (left elbow soreness) will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gomber had been scheduled to start Monday against the Guardians, but was scratched.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Dakota Hudson (1-7, 5.54 ERA) will take the mound against RHP Walker Buehler (1-2, 4.26) and the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (3-1, 3.99) will square off at home against Washington and LHP Patrick Corbin (1-5, 6.12) on Friday.

