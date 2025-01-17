The San Diego Padres are out on Roki Sasaki, according to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays as the two presumptive finalists to sign the 23-year-old Japanese right-hander.

Romero adds the Padres will begin using their international bonus pool allotment on free agents Jhoan De La Cruz and Carlos Alvarez in the next few hours.

The Padres were one of three finalists to sign Sasaki along with the Dodgers and Blue Jays according to multiple reports from earlier in the week. A report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Wednesday indicated the Padres and Dodgers were each looking to add international bonus pool money via trade, which would increase what they'd be able to offer Sasaki as a signing bonus under MLB's international free agent rules.

Sasaki's posting ends next Thursday on Jan. 23, meaning he has to sign an MLB contract before then. His team in Japan, the Chiba Lotte Marines, posted him on Dec. 9, opening a 45-day window for him to reach an MLB agreement.

Sasaki is the No. 2 ranked player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list released in November. The 23-year-old went 10-5 last season for Chiba, recording a 2.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 111.0 innings.