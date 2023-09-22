WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. joined the exclusive 40-40 club as the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 9-6 on Friday night.

With the win, Atlanta moves four games ahead of the Dodgers for the top seed in the National League. The Braves hold the tiebreaker over Los Angeles based on a 4-3 season series.

Acuna’s 40th homer led off the game against Nats left-hander Patrick Corbin. The blast was Acuna’s 34th leadoff home run in his career and eighth this season. He is the first player to have 40 homers and at least 60 stolen bases in one season.

Acuna joins Alphonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988) in the 40-40 club.

“It’s elite company, that’s for sure,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I’m just glad I got a front row seat to watch it.”

Acuna also doubled and scored three runs. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, with eight homers and 15 RBIs in that span. His 143 runs scored are the most since Rodriguez also tallied 143 runs in his 2007 MVP campaign.

“He’s healthy,” Snitker said. “He wasn’t healthy last year and he has been from the get go this year. I think that’s a product of him doing what he can do because he’s healthy again.”

Austin Riley hit a two-run home run off Corbin and finished with four RBIs. Marcel Ozuna added a three-run shot in the seventh.

Braves starter Charlie Morton walked two batters and left the game due to right index finger discomfort after throwing 24 pitches in the first inning. Michael Tonkin earned the win with two innings of work, allowing one run. Raisel Iglesias earned his 30th save.

Corbin (10-14) lasted 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five runs on five hits, including both homers, with one walk and one strikeout. CJ Abrams went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs. The Nationals are 7-18 since August 27.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Braves placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his left index finger and recalled RHP Darius Vines from Triple-A.

Snitker said Fried can continue to throw and believes the left-hander will be ready to start when the playoffs begin.

“He will be able to come off right before the Division Series,” Snitker said. “Hopefully, he makes his start in that series and he can continue to throw now. It was bad enough where he wasn’t going to make his next start. It’s just kind of unfortunate.”

The Nationals placed RHP Jake Irvin was placed on the 15-day IL with right ankle tendinitis. LHP Joe La Sorsa was recalled from Triple-A.

GOODBYE TO DOO

Nats left-handed closer Sean Doolittle announced his retirement Friday after eleven seasons. He won a World Series with Washington in 2019. Doolittle decided to give up on his season-long rehab after injuring his right knee again this summer in Florida.

“There were times where I have been like, ‘man, I’m never going to play again,'" Doolittle said. “That is sad. But I’ve been so lucky that as I look back on those moments, the gratitude outweighs the sadness.”

NEXT UP

Saturday’s game has been postponed. Sunday will be a split doubleheader at 1:35 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

