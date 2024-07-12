The best show in baseball is coming to the Midsummer Classic.

Rookie sensation Paul Skenes will start the All-Star Game next week for the National League, it was announced Friday. He becomes just the fifth rookie starter to start the showcase, joining Dave Stenhouse (Washington Senators, 1962), Mark Fidrych (Detroit Tigers, 1976), Fernando Valenzuela (Los Angeles Dodgers, 1981) and Hideo Nomo (Dodgers, 1995).

The news comes just one day after Skenes no-hit the Milwaukee Brewers over seven innings. Skenes struck out a career-high 11 batters and walked just one, coming out after 99 pitches. Reliever Colin Holderman allowed a hit the next inning to end the Pirates' combined no-hit bid, but Pittsburgh did hold on for a 1-0 win, giving Skenes his sixth win of his rookie season.

The LSU product has taken baseball by storm since making his debut two months ago in May, recording a 1.90 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 61.1 innings spread out over 11 starts. Skenes' record stands at 6-0. The Fullerton, Calif., native was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The All-Star Game will take place next Tuesday evening at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.