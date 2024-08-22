ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach retired 19 hitters in a row and the Atlanta Braves took two of three in their series with NL East-leading Philadelphia, beating the Phillies 3-2 Thursday night.

After Schwellenbach (5-6) surrendered a one-out single to Bryce Harper in the first, he didn't allow another hitter to reach safely until Bryson Stott's infield hit off the pitcher's glove with two outs in the seventh.

J.T. Realmuto followed with a run-scoring double to the gap in right-center, cutting into Atlanta's 3-1 lead and ending Schwellenbach’s night. Pierce Johnson struck out Brandon Marsh to end the threat and worked around two walks in the eighth, retiring Trea Turner on an inning-ending double play.

Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances.

Adam Duvall homered for the Braves, whose streak of six straight division titles is in serious jeopardy. They still trail the Phillies by six games, with the rivals set to collide again in a week for a four-game set at Philadelphia.

Schwellenbach, a surprise contributor to a rotation that lost ace Spencer Strider to a season-ending injury, struck out nine — all of them swinging — over 6 2/3 innings.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez (9-9) surrendered nine hits and three runs in a six-inning stint that could've been worse. The Braves stranded six runners over the first four innings.

Duvall hit his 11th homer leading off the sixth to extend Atlanta's lead. It was his first long ball since a two-homer game against the New York Mets on July 26. He went 3 for 3 after coming into the game mired in a 1-for-29 slump.

The Phillies jumped ahead in the first after Kyle Schwarber started the game by reaching on Schwellenbach's lone walk. Harper followed with a single, and Nick Castellanos got the run home by beating out a potential inning-ending double play.

Atlanta tied it in the second on a ground-rule double by newcomer Gio Urshela, who joined the team this week after Austin Riley went on the injured list with a fractured hand.

Whit Merrifield started the third by dropping down a bunt for a hit. He scored the go-ahead run on Matt Olson's double off the wall in right. The Phillies botched a rundown that same inning, but Sánchez worked around it.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves OF Jorge Soler is expected to return to the lineup Friday for the opener of a weekend series against the Washington Nationals. Soler hasn't started since Aug. 14 because of a strained hamstring.

UP NEXT:

Phillies: RH Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69 ERA) is set to pitch Friday when Philadelphia heads to Kansas City to begin an interleague series between playoff contenders. RH Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33) gets the nod for the Royals.

Braves: LH Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62) seeks his fifth straight win Friday against the Nationals. He hasn't lost since June 27, going 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA over his last eight starts. Washington will counter with LH MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.66).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb