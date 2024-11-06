The Toronto Blue Jays enter the off-season looking to build a roster to bounce back after missing the playoffs this year for the second time in five seasons.

General manager Ross Atkins shut down the idea of trading Bo Bichette on Tuesday, despite the shortstop potentially hitting unrestricted free agency after next season.

"Well the answer to that would be an easy no to your question if someone was calling that way," Atkins told MLB Tonight. "He's very much a part of our plans, very similar to [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.], (he) has meant a lot to this organization, to this city and country and to the game of baseball. He's going to be one of the better players in the game. He has been over portions of his career and really excited about the two of them playing together."

Bichette endured an injury-plagued 2024 season, finishing with a .225 average with 70 hits, four home runs, 31 runs batted in and a .598 OPS in 81 games.

Atkins did not commit to a timeline for opening extension talks with Guerrero, who is also a potential free agent after next season, but said he's "fired up" for the position the 25-year-old slugger has put himself in after a strong 2024 campaign.



Blue Jays' Off-Season Wish List

Speaking at the MLB general managers meeting, Atkins pointed to relief pitching as a top priority for the team to upgrade this winter.

"We want to improve our pitching, improve our offence (and) build upon a team that we feel is a good one, is in a good starting position," Atkins said. "We need to improve our bullpen. That is the clear area of opportunity for us, but really excited about the energy here and our opportunity to get better."

Atkins also told Jordan Bastian of MLB Network on Tuesday that the Blue Jays are not looking to add a catcher this off-season, with their focus elsewhere.

Toronto traded catcher Danny Jansen this season, but still have Alejandro Kirk, Taylor Heineman and Nick Raposo on their 40-man roster.

Atkins also noted that Gold Glove centrefielder Daulton Varsho may not be ready for Opening Day after undergoing shoulder surgery and declined to comment on the team's potential pursuit of New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto as he hits free agency this winter.