Pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training in Dunedin, Fla., and that means the Toronto Blue Jays are just days away from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s self-imposed deadline to reach a contract extension.

The 25-year-old slugger said earlier this off-season he wants to return to the Jays on a long-term extension but does not plan to negotiate once he arrives for camp. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Tuesday of next week, indicating the team’s time to lock up their homegrown star is fast running out.

Both general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider addressed the Guerrero situation Thursday.

“We’ve worked extremely hard on keeping Vlad here for a long time. That desire is strong and we will continue to do that," Atkins said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Regarding Guerrero's deadline, Atkins said the team is aware the clock is ticking.

“We will be very respectful of Vlad and his desire to have that [firm negotiating deadline]. We understand and respect it, but we will never close that door," he said.

“We all want Vlad to be here. Ross has said that, and I’ve said that. You just keep working towards it and hopefully it happens, but our conversations have really been about this year and how we can get better,” Schneider said earlier in the day.

Guerrero's contract ends after the 2025 season and he is likely to be the best free agent available next winter if he hits the open market.

General manager Ross Atkins was asked about Guerrero last week as the Jays introduced Max Scherzer at a news conference in Toronto. While he declined to get into specifics, Atkins did reiterate the Jays’ desire to keep Guerrero when asked about the looming deadline.

“Today is about Max and today is about the team that’s in place and Vlad is certainly a huge part of that,” Atkins said via The Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley. “You all know our desire to have him here for a long time and we’ll continue to work towards that.”

Atkins is scheduled to speak to reporters in Dunedin later on Thursday.

The star first baseman had one of his best seasons in 2024, hitting a career-best .323 with 30 home runs, 103 RBI and a .544 slugging percentage.

Varsho progressing, timeline TBD

Outfielder Daulton Varsho is hitting and throwing 90 feet as he continues to recover from rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder.

Varsho was originally injured in August of last year and played through the injury until September. He eventually cut his season short and had the procedure on Sept. 23.

Schneider said Thursday Varsho’s status for Opening Day remains to be determined, but he feels the 28-year-old outfielder could use a bit of extra time. Schneider added that Joey Loperfido, Nathan Lukes, Jonatan Clase and George Springer could all handle centre field duties until Varsho returns.

Varsho hit .214 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI in 136 games last season, his second as a Jay.

Swanson dealing with forearm fatigue

Reliever Erik Swanson enters camp dealing with forearm fatigue and may be “a little behind,” Schneider said via Matheson.

However, there is optimism Swanson will be ready for Opening Day.

The 31-year-old had a rough season in 2024, pitching to a 5.03 ERA in 39.1 innings spread out over 45 appearances. Swanson dealt with a forearm issue last spring that caused him to struggle and miss time early in the season, however he pitched much better down the stretch.

After returning to the big leagues on July 20, Swanson had a 2.55 ERA and struck out 27 batters in 24.2 innings of work.