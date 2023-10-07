Speaking at his end-of-season press conference on Saturday, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said John Schneider will return as manager for the 2024 season.

Conversations regarding the rest of the coaching staff are ongoing, Atkins added.

Schneider has been under fire since the decision to remove starter Jose Berrios from Wednesday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. At the time, Berrios had pitched 3+ innings of scoreless baseball on just 47 pitches.

Atkins told reporters that the decision to lift him was made by the coaches and an advanced scout.

“John Schneider made that decision to deploy that and that’s what occurred," said Atkins, “We stand by John’s decisions.

"I was surprised [Berrios] was coming out. I thought it was a courageous decision."

Schneider, 43, managed the Blue Jays to an 89-73 record and a third-place finish in the AL East this season.

Since taking over from Charlie Montoyo midway through 2022, Schneider has compiled a 135-101 record as Jays manager but has failed to win a playoff game, getting swept in both AL wild card appearances.