Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins may have doused any hopes of signing third baseman Alex Bregman, or any other remaining free-agent.

Speaking at Max Scherzer’s media availability on Friday, Atkins told reporters that any additions to the team’s roster would “most likely” be coming via trade as opposed to free agency.

After multiple failed pursuits of names such as Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki this winter, the Blue Jays were turned away once again when Pete Alonso agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal with the New York Mets on Wednesday evening.

While Bregman remains as one of the few remaining impact bats still on the market, Atkins’ comments would suggest that Toronto is not currently planning on making a push to sign the 30-year-old slugger.

Bregman, slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI in 581 at-bats with the Houston Astros this season.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Thursday that the LSU Tigers alum is seeking a deal in the six to seven-year range.

The Albuquerque, N.M. native is a Gold Glover, two-time All-Star, and two-time World Series champion through nine seasons in the Major Leagues.

Drafted with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Bregman was ranked as the No. 8 player on TSN’s Top 75 Free Agents List at the start of the offseason.

He is the only player ranked inside the top 30 that is still without a contract as just days remain before pitchers and catchers report to their teams to kick off Spring Training.