It appears the Toronto Blue Jays will look to the free agent market to help add depth to their starting pitching rotation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said they would consider “external alternatives” for rotation depth and have “a couple of things in the works.”

Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer left his first start of the season in late March after just three innings due to right thumb inflammation and hasn't played since.

Easton Lucas has pitched in Scherzer's spot in the rotation, posting a 7.41 ERA over 17 innings pitched across four starts.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider gave an update regarding Scherzer on Friday, saying the three-time Cy Young-winner threw a "heavy bullpen" session recently.

Toronto's team ERA is 4.24, ranking them 22nd in the MLB.

The Blue Jays came back to beat the Boston Red Sox in each of their last two games and currently sit third in the American League East with a 15-16 record.

The Cleveland Guardians are in Toronto for a three-game set starting on Friday night.