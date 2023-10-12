Ross Atkins will return for a ninth season as Toronto Blue Jays general manager, president Mark Shapiro confirmed on Thursday.

Shapiro addressed the media for a season-ending press conference at the Rogers Centre.

"The body of work is undeniable," Shapiro said of Atkins, but acknowledged that there are a number of issues "that need to be worked through."

A native of Greensboro, NC, the 50-year-old Atkins joined the Blue Jays in December of 2015 only months after Shapiro came aboard as president and CEO from Cleveland. Atkins had been with the Cleveland organization since 2001 and was the team's vice president of player personnel upon his exit.

In the eight seasons under Atkins, the Jays have made the postseason on four occasions including three of the past four.

The team has been swept from the playoffs in their last three appearances, including this past season by the Minnesota Twins.

In his season-ending press conference last Saturday, Atkins confirmed that John Schneider would return in 2024 as manager.