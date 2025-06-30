General manager Ross Atkins told reporters Monday that the Toronto Blue Jays could look to make additions ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, pointing to a need for pitching depth and another right-handed bat.

Atkins classified the Jays as being in a “strong position” so far this season, but added he believes they “can be better and we’ll focus on that.”

Toronto (45-38) begins a crucial series at home Monday evening against the New York Yankees, who lead the Jays in the American League East by three games.

Atkins also mentioned the Jays have financial support from ownership to add talent this summer. He described the biggest opportunity to add being on the “run-prevention side” but didn’t rule out bringing in a bat, either.

"Adding a right-handed hitter to our team is something we've been trying to do internally and considered external alternatives, as well. But on the run-prevention side, it's probably going to come from pitching, as good as our defence has been,” Atkins said.

Toronto enters play Monday 15th in total runs scored with a .397 slugging percentage, one point below league average at .398. On the other side of the ball, the Jays’ team ERA (4.20) sits just below league average of 4.10. However, the Jays have a 4.62 starters’ ERA, which is fifth-worst in MLB.

Max Scherzer, signed to a one-year, $15.5 million deal in the off-season, has made only two starts due to a thumb injury and Bowden Francis, who impressed down the stretch of last season, is currently on the injured list with an ERA north of 6.00.

Scherzer will get the ball Monday night in the series opener against the Yankees.

Anthony Santander, the team’s other major free agent signing from this winter, has also missed a large chunk of the season with a shoulder injury and was hitting just .179 through 50 games prior to going on the shelf.

Atkins told reporters Monday Santander is dealing with a subluxation and the team has no firm timeline for his recovery.

Atkins said the team believes he is close to hitting again, but an exact recovery timeline remains to be seen.