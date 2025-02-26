DUNEDIN - The Philadelphia Phillies scored five runs in the sixth inning and handed the Toronto Blue Jays their first loss of spring training with a 9-6 victory Wednesday.

Philadelphia took the lead in what was a rough sixth inning for Jays pitchers Jacob Barnes and Richard Lovelady.

The Blue Jays turned what appeared to be a rout into a close game with a four-run ninth inning.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios allowed a run and struck out two in two-and-a-half innings, while Barnes picked up the loss.

Substitute designated hitter Eddie Micheletti Jr. had two hits and two runs batted in for Toronto, which fell to 3-1 this spring.

Toronto led 2-1 heading into the sixth before the Phillies piled on five runs in a sloppy inning.

Barnes surrendered an opening double to Oscar Mercado, who then stole third. A walk to Trea Turner followed by an R-B-I single by Kyle Schwarber tied the game at 2-2.

Lovelady entered the game and allowed a runner to advance on a wild pitch before hitting Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia then went up 4-2 on RBI singles from Byron Stott and J.T. Realmuto.

A throwing error by Lovelady on a fielder's choice brought home Max Kepler, and the Phillies scored another on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. groundout thanks to a missed catch error by Jays first baseman Rainer Nunez.

The Phillies scored another in the seventh and two more in the eighth on a Kody Clemens double, and it turned out they would need that padded lead.

Nunez had an RBI double to kick-start the Jays' comeback attempt in the ninth. Micheletti followed with a two-run single and Michael Stefanic scored another with a sacrifice fly.

But the comeback was ended when Jacob Sharp struck out swinging with runners at second and third.

Toronto went up 2-0 in the second inning. Alan Roden led off with a single and Ernie Clement followed with a double, and they were brought home by back-to-back sacrifice flies by Tyler Heineman and Myles Straw.

The Phillies got on the board when Gabriel Rincones Jr. led off the third inning with a home run.

The Blue Jays next face Baltimore on Thursday afternoon in Sarasota, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.