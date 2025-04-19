TORONTO - After Randy Arozarena's bases-loaded single, Rowdy Tellez smashed a two-out grand slam to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-4 win in 12 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Arozarena's hit to right field and 430-foot blast from Tellez off reliever Jacob Barnes (0-1) tied the three-game series with the rubber match scheduled for Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Andres Munoz (1-0) notched the win with a shutout 10th inning as the Mariners (11-10) prevailed for their third win in four outings and halted the Toronto (12-9) victory string at three games before 36,775.

The Blue Jays, who scored a meaningless run in the bottom of the 11th, snatched a 3-2 lead on Bo Bichette's one-out bloop single to right in the sixth inning to score Ernie Clement.

But Seattle rookie third baseman Ben Williamson smacked a leadoff homer in the seventh for his first career blast to tie the game off Jose Berrios' 82nd and final pitch.

The Toronto starter lasted six-plus innings, yielding three runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Seattle starter Logan Gilbert only went 4 ⅔ innings, yielding two runs on seven hits and two walks and striking out nine Blue Jays.

Toronto newcomer Andres Gimenez enjoyed a three-hit game with a double and two singles. Clement belted three singles.

TAKEAWAYS

Mariners: At 270 pounds, former Blue Jays first baseman Tellez had 55 pounds on Toronto rookie Alan Roden. In the fifth inning, Roden's dribbler down the first base line was fielded successfully by Seattle reliever Collin Snider. Roden was out on a close play and was flattened when he ran into the bigger Tellez.

Blue Jays: Gold-glove outfielder Daulton Varsho, who had off-season shoulder surgery, was slated to return as designated hitter with triple-A Dunedin on Saturday evening. If all goes well, Varsho will be promoted to triple-A Buffalo before rejoining the Blue Jays before the end of this month.

KEY MOMENT

Roden struck out with the bases loaded to end the third inning.

KEY STAT

With a two-run, sixth-inning double, Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh has 18 RBIs in 20 games against Toronto, including 12 in 10 outings at Rogers Centre.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas (2-1) will start the finale of the three-game set on Sunday. Seattle will counter with veteran Luis Castillo (1-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.