KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Alec Marsh was hit on his throwing arm by a line drive, forcing him to leave in the fifth inning against Toronto on Wednesday night.

After Marsh (3-0) pitched four scoreless innings, Addison Barger hit a 91-mph fastball back up the middle leading off the fifth. After being struck, Marsh picked up the ball and threw to first to retire Barger. The Royals said Marsh had a forearm contusion.

Angel Zerpa took over for Marsh on the mound.

