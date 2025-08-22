CHICAGO (AP) — Royce Lewis hit a grand slam, Byron Buxton, Luke Keaschall, and Edouard Julien each had two hits, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Friday night.

Lewis was 3 for 5 and scored two runs, including his 386-foot drive to left field in the fourth inning. Five Twins players had at least one RBI, and seven had at least one hit.

Miguel Vargas had a bases-loaded walk, and Kyle Teel and Lenyn Sosa added RBI singles in the eighth to pull the White Sox to 8-7. Lewis caught a popup and three out the tying run at home to keep the Twins in the lead.

Buxton’s RBI single in the ninth as Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Colson Montgomery hit a two-run homer, and Sosa had two RBIs for Chicago, which has lost three straight.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews gave up four runs and eight hits while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Kody Funderburk (3-1) got four outs to get the win and Justin Topa got the last five outs for his third save.

Keaschall and Trevor Larnach hit RBI singles in the sixth against Brandon Eisert (2-5) to put the Twins ahead for good. Buxton scored on Keaschall's hit for his 500th career run.

Key moment

After Montgomery flew out to shallow left field with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth, Vargas tagged up and was thrown out at home by Lewis to prevent the tying run from scoring and stranding two runners.

Key stat

Buxton joins Kirby Puckett and Torii Hunter as the only Twins players with 500 runs, 150 home runs, 100 stolen bases, and 400 RBIs. He is the 18th player to score 500 runs in Twins history.

Up next

RHP Davis Martin (4-9, 3.94 ERA) starts ror the White Sox. The Twins have yet to announce a starter.

